Report Shows Reimagining the Civic Commons Project is Helping Revitalize Akron Neighborhoods

By 53 minutes ago
  • Summit Lake
    The Knight Foundation's report points to small improvements making a big difference in Summit Lake, Park East and downtown Akron.
    WIKIMEDIA

Akron’s Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is making progress in its effort to revitalize declining neighborhoods.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation recently released a report on the progress made in Akron, Memphis, Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia under the Reimagining the Civic Commons program.  Knight and several other foundations provided $20 million divided equally between the five cities.

For the past three years, the Akron community has been working to reimagine public places in three neighborhoods -  downtown, Park East and Summit Lake.

The report points to small improvements making a big difference in those neighborhoods, which are affected by Akron’s infrastructure, according to Knight’s Akron Program Director Kyle Kutuchief.

“Between downtown, Park East and Summit Lake, if you look at a map, you can see how the built environment of Akron has separated people,” Kutuchief said. “Interstate 77, Route 59 are these Great Walls of China that have cut off neighborhoods from one another and have cut off a lot of that social fabric that used to exist.”

Improvements like lighting, signage and landscaping have been made at Summit Lake, along the Towpath Trail, at the canal and in parks in each neighborhood.

Programming for all ages has also helped bring people together. You can view the complete report here.

Tags: 
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
summit lake
Kyle Kutuchief
Reimagining the Civic Commons

Related Content

Better Block Offers Grants for Akron's Copley Road Businesses

By Mar 26, 2019
BETTER BLOCK

Akron leaders from Summit County Think Tank Coalition and the Progressive Alliance Community Development Corp. are working with the Knight Foundation to shape Summit County’s 5th Better Block Festival on Copley Road.

The Copley Road Better Block will take place May 24-25 between Frederick Boulevard and South Hawkins Avenue.

Knight Foundation's Akron Arts Challenge Returns

By Mar 13, 2019
DALE DONG

The Knight Foundation will begin accepting applications, Monday, March 18 for the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron. Now in its fourth year, the arts challenge has funded 63 ideas totaling nearly $3 million.

The goal is to use the arts to connect people to each other and to place.