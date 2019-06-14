Report: Poverty Rate Linked to Transportation, Affordable Housing Access

A coalition of groups that advocate for low-income Ohioans says they’re seeing a slight decrease in the poverty level and unemployment remains low. However, they’re concerned about pay disparity and the resources available for people who don’t make a living wage.

Poverty has decreased slightly but the report indicates other areas of concern.

The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies says even if a person earns the median wage from six of the most common jobs in Ohio, they would still qualify for food assistance if they’re a family of three.

Researcher Kathleen Carr says this is just one example of wage disparity they found in their 2019 State of Poverty in Ohio report.

“Having a descent income would be helpful. It’d be helpful with having emergency money when you need it, being able to feed your family without government assistance.”

She says moderate-income Ohioans devote an average of 62 percent of their income to housing and transportation.

Loading...