Report: Poverty Rate Linked to Transportation, Affordable Housing Access

  • photo of bus
    Researchers found strong correlations between access to transportation, affordable housing, and income opportunities.
    PERRY QUAN / FLICKR

A coalition of groups that advocate for low-income Ohioans says they’re seeing a slight decrease in the poverty level and unemployment remains low. However, they’re concerned about pay disparity and the resources available for people who don’t make a living wage. 

Philip Cole, Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, talks about the 2019 State of Poverty report.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies says even if a person earns the median wage from six of the most common jobs in Ohio, they would still qualify for food assistance if they’re a family of three.

Researcher Kathleen Carr says this is just one example of wage disparity they found in their 2019 State of Poverty in Ohio report

“Having a descent income would be helpful. It’d be helpful with having emergency money when you need it, being able to feed your family without government assistance.”

She says moderate-income Ohioans devote an average of 62 percent of their income to housing and transportation.

