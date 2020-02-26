Report: Ohio's Student-Debt Law Is 'Punitive'

By Jenny Hamel Feb 26, 2020
Originally published on February 26, 2020 11:33 am

Updated: 10:53 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

An Ohio law requiring colleges to turn over student debt to the state attorney general’s office for collection is disproportionally harming low-income students of color, according to a new report from Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based nonprofit.

Students can owe their university for things like unpaid tuition, a parking ticket or some other fine. Policy Matters Ohio found that when that debt is turned over to the attorney general’s office for collection, high interest rates and collection fees are added on top of the original debt, which can significantly increase the total amount a student owes.

Policy Matters Ohio researcher Piet van Lier calls it a punitive approach that can derail a person’s education.

“So, you could end up owing thousands of dollars, even if it was only a few hundred dollars initially,” van Lier said. “And you can't get back to school and you cannot re-enroll at those schools.  Even other schools, you need to pick up where you left off. You can't get your official transcript because the schools have a policy...they will not release an official transcript if you owe them money.” 

Ohio schools impacted most, according to the report, are two-year community colleges and Central State University, the state’s only public historically black university.

“And what we know about those students is that they're more likely to be low-income,” van Lier said. “They're more likely to be students of color, part-time students, older students, you know, 25 and older. So, these are students who are going to struggle more. So, it really does have an impact on people who probably need the most help.”

Central State University is one of the most affordable schools in Ohio, said Cynthia Jackson-Hammon, CSU's president, and the school aims to not only stay affordable but also works to make sure graduates are fiscally savvy.

"CSU [Central State University] works throughout our students’ tenure on developing financial literacy and a deep understanding of debt management," Jackson-Hammon said in an email to ideastream. "Consequently our students have become more cognizant of the importance of graduating with little or no debt."

Policy Matters Ohio points to the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s goal that 65 percent of Ohioans have a college degree, certification or other workforce credential by the year 2025. Many policies in Ohio “work against this ambitious goal,” the report said.

Policy Matters Ohio recommends changing state law so rather than turning over debt to the attorney general’s office, universities control their own debt collection and decide whether or not to forgive debt up to a certain point.  

Cleveland State University and Lorain Community College already forgive certain debts in order to allow students to continue with their education, van Lier said.

Attorney General David Yost’s office “operates at the discretion” of the universities when it comes to “how interest and penalties are handled, and whether to forward collection fees to the debtor,” a spokesperson told ideastream via email.

Yost’s office is “actively working with the Ohio Bursar’s Association,” with the goal of having institutions of higher education adopt “uniform standards for fees and penalties and certification practices for all student debt that is to be collected by our office,” according to the email.

 

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
student debt
Policy Matters Ohio
Piet van Lier
Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General's Office

Related Content

Here's How 2 Schools Have Made Free College Work — For Decades

By editor Nov 10, 2019

Two colleges in Kentucky offer something that most university administrators can only dream of. Berea College and Alice Lloyd College charge students nothing for tuition.

While each developed unique business models that don't transfer easily to other schools, they do have some tips to help reduce the price of college tuition. More precisely — two tips and one caution.

Free college since 1892

Among Ohio's Public Colleges, Study Finds Kent State Graduates Had the Most Debt

By Ashton Marra Sep 23, 2017
photo of Kent State
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Graduates of Kent State University finished their degrees with more student loan debt than at any other public institution in Ohio last year. That’s according to a national study of debt from a non-profit research group that focuses on higher education.

The report from the Institute for College Access and Success shows 64 percent of Ohio undergrads completed their bachelor’s with some kind of student debt in 2016. At Kent State, 76 percent of graduates had student loans, which averaged more than $33,000.