Rep. Howse Seeks to Continue Fight Against Abortion Bans After El Salvador Trip

By & Nov 26, 2019
  • Representative Stephanie Howse
    Rep. Stephanie Howse, who went to El Salvador to fact find on abortion, returns with a renewed purpose to fight abortion bans in the U.S.
    Jo Ingles / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An Ohio lawmaker, who went to El Salvador recently on a fact-finding mission, says her experience there is strengthening her resolve to fight abortion bans here at home. 

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says she visited women serving time behind bars in El Salvador for miscarriages rather than deliberate abortions.

“I would say pregnancy emergencies that have been pushed under criminalization,” she said.

Howse visited the country with leaders from five other states that have passed abortion bans recently.

Ohio's six-week abortion ban passed earlier this year, but it has been put on hold by a federal court. And the legislature is considering three more bills, including a complete abortion ban that includes the death penalty. All are opposed by mainstream medical associations. 

Abortion
Abortion ban
Dealth Penalty
Rep. Stephanie Howse

Chemical abortions require two pills to be taken 72 hours apart. Barry Sheets with the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio said abortions can be reversed before that second pill is taken, especially when progesterone is prescribed within hours after taking the first pill.