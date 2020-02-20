Regional Food Bank Kicks Off Campaign to Build New Facility in Canton

By 28 minutes ago
  • photo of Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank
    An artist's rendering of the food bank's new 40,000 square foot Canton facility, which will house a food pantry, teaching kitchen and community spaces. Construction is slated to begin this spring.
    AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOOD BANK

The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank has announced an $11.5 million plan to expand operations in Akron and build a new facility in Canton.

The majority of the “Growing For Good” campaign will go towards a new building near downtown Canton, slated for construction this spring on the former site of a Fishers supermarket. In Akron, they’ll add refrigeration space and storage. CEO Dan Flowers says currently, they sometimes have to turn away donations of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Many times it’s because the cooler isn’t big enough [or] we don’t have enough dry storage space to say ‘yes’ to that load. We send food to outside storage and that costs us extra money. We’ve been renting a space next to the food bank in Akron for office space as we’ve grown. So it’s time for us to do this," Flowers said.

“As it is right now, charities drive in from Tuscarawas County and Carroll County and Holmes County. They fight traffic on the central interchange. It takes them an hour each way in many cases. This is going to be a way that we can serve them better.”

Flowers adds that they still need to raise about $3 million for the campaign. And next week, they’ll be starting the separate “Harvest For Hunger” annual campaign with a goal of $1.3 million.

The foodbank works with more than 500 food pantries, hot meal sites, shelters and other hunger-relief programs in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. Last year, it helped provide 25.2 million meals.

Tags: 
Akron canton regional foodbank
food insecurity
Dan Flowers

Related Content

Pop-Up Pantry in Akron is an Effort to Combat Food Insecurity

By Sep 9, 2019
Photo of Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
GOOGLE EARTH

Akron Children’s Hospital is trying to find ways to improve patient health before they need care. The first initiative is a pop up food pantry.

When the hospital surveyed 22,000 kids about barriers to health, 13% said food insecurity was a top concern.

Dr. Steven Spalding, Vice President of Population Health, says that number was overwhelming and they wanted to find a way to address the issue.

Heisman Winner Helps Tackle Hunger in His Ohio Hometown

By Atish Baidya Dec 16, 2019
photo of Joe Burrow
TAMMY ANTHONY BAKER / CREATIVE COMMONS

After his record setting season at LSU, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is setting his sights on tackling food insecurity back home in Athens, Ohio.

Burrow, who graduated from Athens High School in 2015 not only put a spotlight on food insecurity in Southeast Ohio, he’s inspired thousands of people across the country to donate to the Athens county food pantry.

“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school.” Burrow said.

Kent Students Reach Off Campus with Campus Kitchen

By Nov 16, 2019
photo of Julia Kucmanic, cooking manager, and Emily France, director of Campus Kitchen
Jon Nungesser

Students run Kent State's Campus Kitchen, which recovers food from area sources and provides that food to local folks who are in need.  The Kitchen provides or supplies food pantries and meals, all accomplished by student volunteers.  One such distribution is the weekly Tuesday dinner at Kentway Senior Affordable Apartments.

Case Western Research Team Aims to Reduce Food Insecurity

By Nicholas Hunter Aug 24, 2018
proteins on the noodle bar
ZACHARY DUVALL / WKSU

A research team at Case Western Reserve University is leading a food systems study as part of an effort to tackle food insecurity in Cleveland.

The study will look at community efforts including social marketing for healthy eating, expansion of local supermarkets and emergency assistance programs to figure out what changes can be made to reduce food insecurity and nutrition inequity.

Darcy Freedman, an associate professor in Case Western Reserve University school of medicine, is leading the study.

Pilot Program to Rescue Food Is Helping the Hungry

By Sep 29, 2019
photo of Stacy Soulimiotis
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Close to two million Ohioans are affected by food insecurity. A group gathered at Walsh University over the weekend to talk about ways to help them. Jennifer Vokoun is director of Walsh’s Food Design Institute, which was formed in 2017 after the first two conferences.

Ohio's Food Pantries Facing Long Lines

By Sep 3, 2019
Outside the All People's Fresh Market in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

The numbers of low-income people turning to food pantries for help are climbing. And with signs of trouble for the economy on the horizon, advocates at Ohio's 12 regional foodbanks and the hundreds of food pantries and soup kitchens that they serve are worried.