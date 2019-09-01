Referendum Group for Energy Bill Begins Collecting Signatures

By 25 minutes ago
  • photo of Perry Nuclear Plant
    The group looks to overturn House Bill 6. The bill adds monthly charges to electric bills to bail out nuclear plants.
    JERRY SHARP / SHUTTERSTOCK

The group fighting against Ohio's nuclear bailout law can officially begin collecting signatures to put a referendum on next year's ballot. But they face a steep uphill climb, having to collect more than 265,000 signatures in seven weeks.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts got the final approval they needed from the secretary of state to send volunteers and paid workers out to collect signatures from voters.

They’re working toward a ballot issue that would overturn House Bill 6, which will add new monthly charges on electric bills to bail out nuclear power plants and subsidize coal plants.

But supporters of the new law are urging voters to not sign the petition, saying the bailout saves a large amount of non-carbon emitting nuclear power, along with about 4,000 permanent and seasonal jobs.

The deadline to collect the signatures is October 21, when the law is set to take effect.

Tags: 
energy bill
Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts
House Bill 6

Related Content

Who's Behind Push for Referendum on Energy Bill?

By Jul 31, 2019
photo of House of Representatives
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Attorney General is looking over referendum language filed by a group fighting the state’s new energy law.

Speaker Larry Householder Fears Chinese Interest in Energy Bill Referendum

By Jul 26, 2019
photo of Larry Householder
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents of the new law that will give $150 million a year in subsidies to Ohio’s two nuclear power plants are working on a plan to ask voters to overturn it. The leader of the Ohio House said they’ll need big money to do that, and he’s very concerned about what he sees as a possible source for those funds.

Debate Grows Over Whether Energy Bill is a Tax or Rate Increase

By Aug 15, 2019
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voting
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There’s a growing debate over whether a group can put a referendum on next year's ballot that reverses the nuclear bailout bill. The dispute revolves around whether or not the increased rate on electric bills should be considered a tax increase.

A Columbus law firm sent a memo to the Secretary of State arguing that the new energy law charging electric customers up to $2.35 a month for nuclear, coal and solar subsidies, is a tax increase. Citizens can't use a referendum to challenge a tax increase.