Protesters Opposing War with Iran Rally in Columbus

Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities over the weekend.

Afkham Davis still has family living in Iran. She questions the killing of Soleimani, saying it was politically motivated.

Anti-war demonstrator Mark Stansbery was one of nearly 100 protestors who stood in the cold.

“It wasn’t even done in a military sense, in a strategic sense. It was a political assassination. And that’s a very dangerous road we are going down.”

Columbus resident Afkham Davis is from Iran and fears for her family there.

“I don’t think Iranians are going to be quiet.”

President Trump ordered the assassination in an airstrike without Congressional authorization. Trump said that action thwarted a planned terrorist action against the U.S.