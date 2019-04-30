Protecting Data Will Require More Money According to UA Expert

Cleveland City Council has approved spending $750,000 to hire two technology firms to fix computer problems at Hopkins Airport.

The city says malicious software infected the airport’s computer network, disrupting flight and baggage claim display terminals as well as the email system.

This week a Brunswick church also fell victim to hackers. St. Ambrose was tricked into putting nearly $2 million into a phony bank account.

University of Akron cybersecurity program director John Nicholas said these attacks require vigilance.

Maintaining secure computer systems requires investment.

“The unfortunate truth of the 21st century is companies are going to have to spend far more on information technology and protecting data than they would have thought maybe even five years ago.”

Earlier this year hackers attacked the city of Akron’s computer network.

Cleveland officials say passengers at Hopkins were never in danger and terminals are back on line. Work continues on the email system.