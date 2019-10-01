Proposal Seeks to Mandate Data Reporting to Reduce Gun Violence

A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say it's an important step in addressing gun violence.

New Legislation is being presented that will require more information to be added to create stronger background checks.

Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are introducing legislation that requires criminal convictions, warrants, indictments, and other information to be added into the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System within one day.

Plummer says this will lead to more accurate and timely background checks.

"Fixing the NICS system is the foundation to all of this. We have to have proper background checks to hold the criminal element responsible."

The legislators say they are still having discussions on the proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine on expanding background checks and the red flag confiscation law.

DeWine plans to release specifics for his proposals next week.