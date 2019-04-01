Pro Right-to-Work Republican Backs Off Support in General Assembly

One of Ohio's key supporters of controversial anti-union measures has now backed off support for so-called right-to-work legislation.

Climate for right-to-work in Ohio

Republican Rep. John Becker said he still supports legislation that does not require workers to join a union in order to get a job and has proposed right- to-work measures in the past.

But he won’t push for it in this General Assembly.

"I see no opportunity to pass right-to-work in the near future in the state of Ohio," Becker said.

Becker said House Speaker Larry Householder is friendly to unions, and Gov. Mike DeWine has threatened to veto a right-to-work bill if it came to him.

Becker said he knows there are still fellow lawmakers who support right-to-work legislation.

He noted a proposed provision that would have changed prevailing wage in Ohio also failed.