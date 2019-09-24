Pro-Nuclear Bailout Group Now Circulating Unofficial Petition

By 53 minutes ago
  • A photo of a worker gathering signatures on a petition
    A pro-nuclear bailout group continues to try to thwart the efforts of a group collecting petition signatures to try to get the energy law on the ballot so voters can decide.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The intense fight over a petition drive seeking to overturn Ohio's nuclear bailout law is escalating with a counter petition now circulating around the state. The pro-nuclear bailout group is calling it a grassroots effort which doubles down on their anti-foreign investors’ message.

Ohioans for Energy Security has already spent what appears to be millions of dollars on ads and mailers to stop people from signing the petition that would call for a referendum of the nuclear bailout law.

Now they're circulating their own unofficial petition that calls for a ban on foreign investment in energy generation.

The group's Carlo LoParo disagrees with critics who said this might cause confusion.

"Well under that logic then you can only circulate one petition for one issue at a time. We certainly don't think it causes confusion. I think that voters are smart enough to read the language. We certainly hope they do read the language."

The informal petition has no force of law but the group believes it would build public pressure for lawmakers to act on the issue.

 

Tags: 
energy bill
nuclear bailout
energy bill referendum

Related Content

Should Voters Decide Nuclear Bailout Bill? New Group Joins the Fight

By Aug 27, 2019
photo of someone signing a petition
STEVE ESTVANIK / SHUTTERSTOCK

The battle lines have been drawn for the fight over Ohio's new energy law.

A ballot group is looking to collect signatures statewide to ask voters to overturn the law that bails out nuclear power plants. But a new group has formed to argue in favor of the ratepayer subsidies.

Referendum Group for Energy Bill Begins Collecting Signatures

By Sep 1, 2019
photo of Perry Nuclear Plant
JERRY SHARP / SHUTTERSTOCK

The group fighting against Ohio's nuclear bailout law can officially begin collecting signatures to put a referendum on next year's ballot. But they face a steep uphill climb, having to collect more than 265,000 signatures in seven weeks.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts got the final approval they needed from the secretary of state to send volunteers and paid workers out to collect signatures from voters.

Mailer Inflames Energy Bill Debate

By Sep 10, 2019
a photo of the flier
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group fighting to protect the state law bailing out nuclear power plants is plastering the state with fliers. The mailings urge people not to sign a petition that would put a rejection of the bailout before voters, connecting the referendum effort to Chinese government interests.

These fliers are popping up in mailboxes everywhere. A bold Chinese flag draped over a fading American flag, with the message "Don't Give The Chinese Government Your Information."