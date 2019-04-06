Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan Rallies Hometown Crowd with Focus on Jobs and Unity

By 2 minutes ago
  • photo of Tim Ryan, Ray Mancini
    Congressman Tim Ryan talks to boxing legend and Youngstown native Ray 'Boom Boom' Mancini at Ryan's first presidential campaign rally held in downtown Youngstown. Ryan joked he would hire Mancini as his White House secretary.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Tim Ryan appeared at his first Presidential campaign rally in downtown Youngstown Saturday, telling the crowd that he wants Americans to “come together.”

Ryan spoke for about 20 minutes before an enthusiastic crowd on the city street, right in front of the Youngstown Business Incubator that he’s championed in recent years. Aside from a couple of pro-President Trump signs, it was a sea of red, white and blue shirts and placards with Ryan’s “Our Future Is Now” slogan.

The nine-term congressman said he’s running because the country has become too polarized in recent years, and that’s impacted the economy as well. Ryan said he hopes to emulate President John F. Kennedy, the namesake of the Warren high school from which Ryan graduated, who had a clear vision for America.

“It’s about bringing the country together. You don’t get to the moon, divided. The challenges we have today – there’s not one Sputnik moment – we need about seven Sputnik moments.”

In his speech, Ryan discussed both the nation’s challenges and the ones specific to the Mahoning Valley, such as Black Monday – when a large portion of Youngstown Sheet and Tubing closed -- and the idling of the GM Lordstown plant.

“Things go up and things go down.  But if we’re not united, we are not going to be able to fix these structural problems that we have in the United States.”

In 2017, Trump held a rally in Youngstown and told the audience that jobs would be coming back to the region.  Ryan has been critical of the president in the wake of GM’s announcement last year that it would end production of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze.

Ryan is spending part of this week in Iowa and is also slated to hold a town hall in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Tags: 
Congressman Tim Ryan
2020 election
Donald Trump
GM Lordstown

Related Content

Mahoning Valley Congressman Announces Presidential Candidacy

By Apr 4, 2019
photo of Tim Ryan
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Niles) has joined the race for the Democratic nomination for president.  Ryan made his announcement on the ABC television program "The View." Ryan is viewed as a political moderate.  He was asked how he’ll appeal to the progressive wing of the party.

Morning Headlines: New Law Requires Schools Notify Parents of Absent Kids, Ryan Announces 2020 Run

By & Apr 5, 2019
Picture of elementary school classroom
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 5:

Morning Headlines: Trump Lays Foundation for 2020 in Ohio, DeWine's Budget Includes Narcotics Center

By & Mar 21, 2019
Photo of President Donald Trump
WKYC

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 21: