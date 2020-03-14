President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday from the White House.

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Sean Conley, the physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

President Trump had previously been in contact with people who later tested positive for coronavirus following a Mar-a-Lago dinner party.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," said Conley. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

The announcement from the White House comes a day after Conley said Trump "remains without symptoms" and testing was not needed.

