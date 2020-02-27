Precipitation Exacerbates Erosion in Geneva on the Lake

By Taylor Haggerty 34 seconds ago
  • photo of Lake Erie
    The area lost five to six feet of shoreline Wednesday due to precipitation.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

Geneva-on-the-Lake lost five to six feet of lakefront land Wednesday. Precipitation and high water levels are exacerbating the town’s erosion problems where 45 feet of land had already washed into Lake Erie earlier this month.

Geneva-on-the-Lake and Township Park officials met this week to discuss permit applications to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Those permits would allow for the construction of erosion defenses.

Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer says they’ve lost a total 50 feet of land at the innermost point, and officials are worried more will fall over the weekend as the rain continues.

“Before there was a few points in the erosion where the land was still intact, now it’s more concave toward the park,” Shaffer said. 

The Board of Trustees for Township Park, which has seen some of the worst erosion, plans to put out bids for the construction work in the next few weeks. Officials say they will continue to monitor the lakefront.

Tags: 
erosion

Related Content

Lake Erie Slow To Freeze Over, Bringing Potential Erosion

By Taylor Haggerty Jan 16, 2020

Mild temperatures so far this winter could have a lasting impact on Lake Erie’s shoreline. Late ice formation on the lake can cause even more erosion, according to scientists.

Despite a cold November, temperatures this winter have remained mostly mild. Lake Erie’s water temperatures are hovering in the mid-thirties — not cold enough to freeze.

Lake Erie Waters Erode More Than 35 Feet Of Geneva-On-The-Lake Shoreline

By Taylor Haggerty Feb 12, 2020

Lake Erie is tearing away parts of the shoreline along Geneva-on-the-Lake. The village has declared a state of emergency due to accelerated erosion.

The shoreline along Geneva Township Park lost 35 feet of land to Lake Erie last week. In the past 24 hours, it’s lost between six and eight feet more, said Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer.

“We’re cautioning people to look but stay away, at a safe distance,” Shaffer said. “But there’s also that imminent threat to public infrastructure, to critical infrastructure pieces in this.”

Researcher Says 'Armored Shorelines' Contributing to Great Lakes Erosion Issues

By Feb 17, 2020
Lake Erie
ELIZABETH MILLER / WCPN

Geneva-on-the-Lake continues to experience massive amounts of erosion due to high water on Lake Erie. Dr. Chris Winslow, director of Ohio Sea Grant College Program at Stone Laboratory, says this problem is not unique to Geneva.

Winslow says these high amounts of erosion are being experienced across the Great Lakes region and are due to water levels reaching historic highs, as well as a lack of ice coverage. Water levels have been rising over the years as a result of precipitation from both spring rain events and heavy snow packs from the upper Great Lakes melting.