Portman Warns About the Costs of Government Shutdown as Another One Looms

Senator Rob Portman is working to avert another government shutdown, which he says could happen in 13 days because of disagreements about diverting military funding to a border wall.

He released a report Tuesday, showing how costly these shutdowns are. He said three government shutdowns have cost citizens nearly $4 billion over the last five years. Portman has introduced the End Government Shutdowns Act. It would decrease funding incrementally until Congress reaches a budget agreement.

Subcommittee research

“Shutdowns are stupid. They don’t make sense and I, over the last nine months, have asked our subcommittee to do the research and do the investigations and figure out just how bad it is.”

Portman said the bill currently has only 33 co-sponsors, which he says includes the majority of Republicans on the appropriations committee.