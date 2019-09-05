Portman Speaks in Favor of DeWine's Red-Flag Law

    Senator Rob Portman says getting gun legislation passed will require bipartisan effort.
Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he supports parts of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan to curb gun violence in Ohio.

Portman says he thinks more needs to be done to make sure people with mental health problems are in the federal background check system to flag gun purchases.

“I think we can do more to tighten that up and my understanding is the president and others are willing to work on this together because if it’s not bipartisan, it’s not going to happen.”

Portman said he supports Gov. Mike DeWine’s version of a red-flag law that would let police take guns away from people determined to be dangerous to themselves or others. But there are questions as to whether there is enough support for it among Republicans in the state legislature to pass it.

Former Ohio Governors Weigh in on Death Penalty, Gun Control

By Sep 2, 2019
There’s an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce and created a friendship. And though they’re from different parties, Republican Bob Taft and Democrat Ted Strickland have a lot of views in common.

Gun Regulation Groups React to Gov. Mike DeWine's Plan

By Aug 10, 2019
Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.

Gun control advocates see DeWine's proposals for a version of the "Red Flag Law" and expanded background checks as a good first step towards reducing gun violence.

And Kristine Woodworth with Moms Demand Action had a message for Ohio lawmakers who don't come to the table.

State Senator Urges Fellow Republicans to Support Red Flag Law

By Aug 9, 2019
State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of a Republican legislator who says she's no longer satisfied with the status quo. The proposed law allows courts to remove guns from someone deemed a potential threat to themselves or others.

Following the mass shooting in Dayton, State Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who represents areas around the city, said she will no longer be timid in her stance for "common sense" gun regulation.