Portman Says Impeachment Isn't Holding Back Important Legislation

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says progress is being made in Washington D.C. while the impeachment of President Trump is being debated in the House.

Jo Ingles reports

Portman says he’s pleased the bipartisan bills that will fund the nation’s defense department and U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will get a vote in the U.S. House soon. Portman says it’s a sign Democrats are willing to move beyond the impeachment issue that has dominated attention in D.C.

“It’s been harder but we have begun to push some things through here at the end of the year in this last couple of weeks" said Portman. "I think Democrats probably understand in the House that they need some accomplishments – that impeachment is not adequate for them to take back to their voters.”

Portman says he hopes some spending bills that have been on hold will also be voted on and passed in the next couple of weeks.