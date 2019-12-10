Portman Says Impeachment Isn't Holding Back Important Legislation

By 23 seconds ago
  • Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses press during a speech at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses press during a speech at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Statehouse News Bureau

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says progress is being made in Washington D.C. while the impeachment of President Trump is being debated in the House. 

Portman says he’s pleased the bipartisan bills that will fund the nation’s defense department and U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will get a vote in the U.S. House soon. Portman says it’s a sign Democrats are willing to move beyond the impeachment issue that has dominated attention in D.C.

“It’s been harder but we have begun to push some things through here at the end of the year in this last couple of weeks" said Portman.  "I think Democrats probably understand in the House that they need some accomplishments – that impeachment is not adequate for them to take back to their voters.”

Portman says he hopes some spending bills that have been on hold will also be voted on and passed in the next couple of weeks. 

Tags: 
impeachment inquiry
Ohio Senator Rob Portman
USMCA

Related Content

House Democrats Unveil 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

By 1 hour ago

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Portman Refutes Ukrainian Election Meddling Claims

By & Dec 3, 2019
a photo of Senator ROB PORTMAN
WKSU

Many U.S. House Republicans have been claiming that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. They’ve made these claims despite being debunked by the American intelligence community. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) has been pushing for U.S. aid for Ukraine since 2014 and said he isn’t convinced that Ukraine was involved.

“I believe that Russia meddled in a significant way in the election, and we shouldn’t let them off the hook. In other words, that’s where the big problem was.”

AFL-CIO President Says USMCA Trade Deal Still Needs Improvement

By editor Jun 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

USMCA: Trump Signs New Trade Agreement With Mexico And Canada To Replace NAFTA

By Nov 30, 2018

Updated at 8:25 a.m. ET

President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto signed the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement — or USMCA — in Buenos Aires Friday, using the backdrop of the G-20 Summit to resolve a trade dispute between America and its closest neighbors.