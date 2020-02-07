Portman Responds to Questions About Impeachment Decision

By Nick Evans & David Williams 22 minutes ago
  • photo of ROB PORTMAN
    Sen. Rob Portman sidestepped a question about censure.
    WKSU FILE PHOTO

After voting to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Senator Rob Portman was asked why the Senate didn’t censure the President.

Portman sidestepped – reiterating his stance that the President’s conduct was improper, but didn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

“I've made my statement and I think it's pretty clear and I've been consistent for four months on this too and more specific more recently because more specific information came out and all the information is out there. So I think he's listening, I really do, and I think it will have an impact."

Portman said last month he was not opposed to hearing from witnesses in the Senate trial, but later voted against allowing witnesses.

Tags: 
Rob Portman
impeachment

Related Content

Trump Impeachment Trial Turns Spotlight On White House Lawyer Cipollone

By Dec 23, 2019

President Trump has often surrounded himself with lawyers whom he sees as being good on television. But Pat Cipollone, the attorney who will play a leading role in Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense, is better known for working behind the scenes.

In Akron, Sen. Sherrod Brown Talks Trump Impeachment Trial and His New Book

By Feb 3, 2020
photo of Sherrod Brown
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio’s Democratic Senator, Sherrod Brown, is not up for re-election this year. But during his appearance in Akron on Sunday, the conversation kept coming back to this fall’s election.

Ohio's Senators Prepare to Vote on Whether to Convict President Trump

By & Feb 4, 2020
drawing of Donald Trump
NPR

The Senate impeachment vote is widely expected to result in President Trump’s acquittal on both articles. 

One of Ohio’s senators says that doesn’t mean senators think he’s not guilty.  

Democrat Sherrod Brown says behind closed doors many of his Republican Senate colleagues acknowledge to him that Trump did something wrong.

“Privately they tell me they know this president broke the law. Privately they tell me he lies, he cheated and got caught and covered this up," Brown said. "They are not willing to take that next step to vote against the president in public."  