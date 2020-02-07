Portman Responds to Questions About Impeachment Decision

After voting to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Senator Rob Portman was asked why the Senate didn’t censure the President.

Portman sidestepped – reiterating his stance that the President’s conduct was improper, but didn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

Portman consistently called the President's conduct improper, but would not say whether he should have been censured.

“I've made my statement and I think it's pretty clear and I've been consistent for four months on this too and more specific more recently because more specific information came out and all the information is out there. So I think he's listening, I really do, and I think it will have an impact."

Portman said last month he was not opposed to hearing from witnesses in the Senate trial, but later voted against allowing witnesses.