Portman Promotes Bipartisan Climate Change Legislation

By 20 minutes ago
  • a photo of Rob Portman
    Sen. Rob Portman is a co-sponsor of the Carbon Capture Improvement Act.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Senator Rob Portman is supporting a bill he calls a bipartisan way to move forward on climate change.

The Carbon Capture Improvement Act aims to help industry reduce carbon emissions. BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy found a 2 percent increase in carbon emissions in 2018, up from 1 percent over the previous 10 years.

Portman says the revised legislation would lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

“It makes it easier for power plants and industrial facilities to finance the  purchase and insulation of carbon capture technology, so it’s about carbon capture and sequestration. It’s a win-win for jobs and for the environment.”

Sequestration involves transferring carbon from the atmosphere into solid or liquid form.

Tags: 
carbon capture
sequestration
climate change
carbon emissions
Rob Portman

Related Content

New Poll Finds Growing Support for Renewable Energy from Conservatives

By Feb 15, 2019
Hog Creek Wind Farm
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Researchers are saying a new poll shows increasing support for the development of renewable energy among conservative Ohioans. The poll doesn’t just focus on what conservative voters support, but why.

A poll released by the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum says more than two-thirds of conservative respondents support renewable energy development and favored fair wind turbine setback laws that allow a landowner to lease property for wind farm projects.

Professor Says Climate Change Is Not to Blame for Weather Ups and Downs

By Erin Keller Jan 24, 2019
SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

This week we’ve seen a range of weather. We had a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens. Then it was 45 degrees and raining. Are these wild fluctuations caused by climate change? A Kent State geography professor says no. Cameron Lee says these types of ups and downs are normal.