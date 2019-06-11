Portman Promotes Bipartisan Climate Change Legislation

Senator Rob Portman is supporting a bill he calls a bipartisan way to move forward on climate change.

The Carbon Capture Improvement Act aims to help industry reduce carbon emissions. BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy found a 2 percent increase in carbon emissions in 2018, up from 1 percent over the previous 10 years.

Portman says the revised legislation would lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

“It makes it easier for power plants and industrial facilities to finance the purchase and insulation of carbon capture technology, so it’s about carbon capture and sequestration. It’s a win-win for jobs and for the environment.”

Sequestration involves transferring carbon from the atmosphere into solid or liquid form.