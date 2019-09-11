Portman Lobbies for Passage of the "New NAFTA"

Senator Rob Portman is lobbying for the passage of “the new NAFTA,” The trade deal negotiated by the Trump administration between the US, Mexico and Canada, known as the U.S.M.C.A.

The agreement has been awaiting congressional consideration. Portman says the deal will help the US economy.

Portman on the U.S.M.C.A.

“and U.S.M.C.A. is better for the ag (agricultural) community, better for our workers, better for industry, better for the auto industry,” senator Portman said.

Portman says the new agreement will unify working standards for auto workers in each of the three countries.

The Ohio Republican has asked Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote.

He feels Congress needs to act on the measure.