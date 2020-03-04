Portman Calls for More Coronavirus Testing Kits

Senator Rob Portman said states need more testing kits for the coronavirus. He expects lawmakers to approve federal funding upwards of seven billion dollars. He said lawmakers need to band together to prevent the virus from spreading further in America.

Preparing for emergencies

“We know that in certain communities this has spread quickly, particularly overseas. So we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. And that means doing the right things to prepare for this.”

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, but Portman said the testing kits would help make sure of it. Portman expects lawmakers to vote within the next week on funding.