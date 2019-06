Ohio Senator Rob Portman is among the Republican senators who oppose President Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico. President Trump wants the tariffs to sanction Mexico for not helping enough with the immigration crisis. But Portman said the tariffs will hurt the American economy.

Senator Rob Portman talks about the financial setbacks American consumers could face if the tariffs are imposed on Mexico.

Portman hopes the dispute can be resolved Wednesday when the Mexican foreign minister meets with U.S. officials in Washington.