Playhouse Square Fundraising Campaign Exceeds Goal

By 7 minutes ago
  • Playhouse Square chandeleir
    The money raised through Playhouse Square's "Advancing the Legacy" campaign is being used for theater improvements.
    WKSU

Playhouse Square’s “Advancing the Legacy” campaign exceeded its $100 million goal expectation.The performing arts organization announced last week raised $110 million over the past five years.

Art Falco is the retired CEO of Playhouse Square who now serves as a senior advisor. He said organization is grateful to community members who recognize how important the theater district is.

“We had corporate support. We had foundation support. We had individuals who believe in the mission, and in fact, it was such a cross section that we have almost 2,600 donors that made a contribution to the campaign,” he said.

Falco said more than $15 million has already been spent to restore parts of the theaters, update restrooms and increase legroom in seating areas. It also helped establish an education endowment to provide free tickets and transportation to Cleveland students.

Along with the help of the Motion Picture Tax Credit, which now extends to theater productions, Falco said having an investment fund will entice Broadway producers to work in Cleveland and have longer show runs at Playhouse Square.

Tags: 
Playhouse Square
Cleveland
theatre
Art Falco
Advancing the Legacy

Related Content

BorderLight Festival Brings International Theater Experiences to Cleveland

By Jul 24, 2019
A photo of a theater performance
Credit Sara Brown / BorderLight Festival

The BorderLight International Theatre and Fringe Festival opens this week and will bring more than 100 artists and 40 productions to downtown Cleveland.

Shuffle: Akron Symphonic Winds Ensemble Connects to Communities Through Music

By Jul 25, 2019
photo of Linda Simon-Meitus
Amanda Rabinowitz / WKSU

A 40-member ensemble is bringing live music to communities throughout Northeast Ohio. In its third year, Akron Symphonic Winds is hitting its stride and expanding its outreach efforts. 