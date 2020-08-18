Planning to Vote by Mail? Congressman Tim Ryan Urges Early Action

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th District) visited Youngstown and Akron Tuesday to talk with postal workers about mail-in voting. Ryan says Ohioans who choose to vote by mail this November will have their votes counted, but advises mailing ballots in early.

Congressman Tim Ryan met Tuesday with Northeast Ohio postal workers.

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he is suspending cost-cutting measures like removing mail sorting machines until after November to avoid impacts on election mail.

Ryan thinks that's a good sign.

"Now this administration is known for saying something one day and doing something different the following day," he said. "We’ve got to be vigilant. But I think this is clearly a step in the right direction. But we just got to hold their feet to the fire."

Ryan said he hopes President Trump "tells the truth" by admitting there's no widespread fraud in mail-in voting.

In terms of paying for the Postal Service, Ryan said he expects to be in Washington Saturday for a vote on a $25 billion funding package for the U.S. Postal Service.

Ryan, who's up for re-election, says he'll vote "yes" on that bill.

Ohioans interested in voting by mail can find more information about it here.