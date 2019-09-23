Plane to Bike Just Got a Little Bit Easier at Akron-Canton Airport

    Green Mayor Gerald Neugebauer, Nora Anderson, triathlete Nancy Lyon-Stadler and CAK president and CEO Ren Camacho stand in front of the airport's new bike assembly station
Akron-Canton Airport is looking to make it easier for travelers to Northeast Ohio to take advantage of the region’s bike trails.

The airport has unveiled its first bike assembly station.

Ren Camacho is the president and CEO of the airport.

“With folks looking to have healthier lifestyles, be more fitness oriented, we’re confident that this amenity will be both used by travelers and employees. So, we’re excited about the opportunity to provide that amenity.”

The initial sponsor of the station is NorthEast Ohio Safe Trails and Roads which donated all of the bike equipment for the station.

Camacho says the Hilton Garden Inn across from the airport will provide lockers for storing bikes. There are plans for a second assembly station at the airport.

