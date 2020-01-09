Pew Report Shows Ohio Taxes in Middle of the Pack

A new national report shows once again, Ohio is in the middle of the pack of all 50 states on taxes, spending and other areas that have an impact on policy – except one.

Taxes and population growth

The Pew Charitable Trusts report shows Ohio has more stable mix of different kinds of taxes coming in every year than 37 other states. But incoming tax revenue is down more than 6 percent since the Great Recession in 2008, the peak of tax collections for Ohio and nearly every other state. Medicaid spending, which is more than 40 percent of the budget, has grown almost 5 percent since 2000, and Pew says the state could operate on its rainy day savings for 23 days. Both of those figures are right in the middle for all states. But Ohio was 9th from the bottom in population growth, increasing just .15% per year in the decade from 2008 to 2018.