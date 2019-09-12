Petitioners Seeking Referendum on Energy Bill Are Being Followed

By 39 minutes ago
  • Perry nuclear power plant seen from the south
    The bill that subsidizes two Ohio nuclear plants continues to generate debate.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The well-funded group fighting to keep the nuclear power plant bailout in place is paying people to follow the opposition. One of these "monitors" has even been accused of assaulting a petitioner. The group says their goal is to--politely--educate the voters.

Generation Now has been playing pro-nuclear bailout ads for most of this year, pushing for an agenda that closely aligns with FirstEnergy Solutions, which owns the two nuclear power plants.

Now the group’s Curt Steiner says they're shifting their focus to fighting a potential referendum by monitoring petitioners, who he says are putting out bad information. "The people who are circulating this petition will say anything to get anyone to sign the petition because really it's a bounty hunt," Steiner said.

Generation Now is not disclosing its donors.

The referendum group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says the pro-nuclear bailout groups are the ones lobbing what they call "ridiculous" claims, such as invoking fears through anti-Chinese government rhetoric.

Tags: 
Generation Now
nuclear bailout
nuclear energy
Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts

Related Content

Solar Company Sees Some Benefit From Ohio's Nuclear Bailout Law

By 9 hours ago

While critics of Ohio’s recent nuclear bailout are moving toward a referendum to repeal the law, the new policy has won some support from an unusual source.

Mailer Inflames Energy Bill Debate

By Sep 10, 2019
a photo of the flier
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group fighting to protect the state law bailing out nuclear power plants is plastering the state with fliers. The mailings urge people not to sign a petition that would put a rejection of the bailout before voters, connecting the referendum effort to Chinese government interests.

These fliers are popping up in mailboxes everywhere. A bold Chinese flag draped over a fading American flag, with the message "Don't Give The Chinese Government Your Information."

In Measure Overhauling State Energy Policy, Ohio Pivots Away from Green Energy

By Sep 10, 2019
photo of carbon emissions
JAMES KELLEY / SHUTTERSTOCK

Working to support wind and solar has become almost standard in states nationwide. Some are even phasing out coal, but not Ohio. It recently passed a law doubling down on subsidies for power plants.  