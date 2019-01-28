Pet Food Pantry Aims to Prevent Owners from Having to Surrender Pets

Pet owners struggling to feed their animals have a new place where they can get help.

Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village is now offering a pet food pantry. Marketing coordinator Leah Backo says it’s meant to provide temporary assistance to people in need-- like the government workers who endured the recent shutdown.

Rescue Village wants to keep people and the pets they've adopted together.

“If you love your pet we don’t want a financial struggle to break those bonds and take away from you being a great owner of your animal.”

The pet pantry will be open Fridays from 10 a-m to noon, but Rescue Village asks people to call (440) 338-4819 ext. 13 or email intake@rescuevillage.org first to make sure food is available.

Right now they’re offering food for dogs and cats, but they may expand that in the future. This operates only on donations, so Backo says they welcome contributions.