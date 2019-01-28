Pet Food Pantry Aims to Prevent Owners from Having to Surrender Pets

By 16 seconds ago
  • A photo of a dog on a leash with Rescue Village marketing coordinator
    Rescue Village Marketing Coordinator Leah Backo with Lace the dog.
    RESCUE VILLAGE

Pet owners struggling to feed their animals have a new place where they can get help.

Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village is now offering a pet food pantry. Marketing coordinator Leah Backo says it’s meant to provide temporary assistance to people in need-- like the government workers who endured the recent shutdown.

“If you love your pet we don’t want a financial struggle to break those bonds and take away from you being a great owner of your animal.”   

The pet pantry will be open Fridays from 10 a-m to noon, but Rescue Village asks people to call (440) 338-4819 ext. 13 or email intake@rescuevillage.org first to make sure food is available.

Right now they’re offering food for dogs and cats, but they may expand that in the future. This operates only on donations, so Backo says they welcome contributions.

Tags: 
Rescue Village
Geauga Humane Society
pet rescue

Related Content

New Protections for People who Rescue Kids and Pets from Hot Cars

By Jun 3, 2016
photo of a panting dog
DAVID SHANKBONE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A new Ohio law will give immunity to people who rescue pets and kids from hot cars. 

Police Capt. Jim Coey recently got a report of a dog that had been left inside a car at the local canoe livery in Loudonville.

“The dog was starting to get in a bad way. He had crawled up to the front of the car and was down under the brake pedal in the front driver’s side of the car. We got concerned about that so we went ahead and broke a window out and got the dog out, got him some water. He came around pretty quick. He was pretty hot and pretty distressed at that point.”