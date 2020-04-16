Permit Approved for Battery Plant Construction in Lordstown

By Apr 16, 2020
  • Former General Motors Lordstown plant
    The 158 acre site where the battery factory will be built is adjacent to GM's former Lordstown Assembly Plant.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week issued a permit to General Motors allowing for construction of a battery making factory in Lordstown.

G.M. is partnering with LG Chem of South Korea on the $2.3 billion project. It will be built on a site adjacent to G.M.’s old Lordstown assembly plant, which is being retooled to produce electric pickup trucks. 

Congressman Tim Ryan says it is a new opportunity for the region.

“This is the potential for 1,100 jobs in our community, good paying jobs in our community, making next generation electric batteries. So we’re super excited about the fact that that project is moving forward.”

The plan for the plant also includes the creation and replacement of wetlands in the Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area to minimize the effect the plant has on wildlife and the environment.

Tags: 
General Motors Lordstown
Congressman Tim Ryan
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

