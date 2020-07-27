People In Several States Report Receiving Mystery Seeds

By 20 minutes ago
  • A package of the seeds mailed to someone in Ohio.
    A package of the seeds mailed to someone in Ohio.
    Provided / Ohio Department of Agriculture
Originally published on July 27, 2020 5:15 pm

The Departments of Agriculture in at least four states - Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee - say people have reported receiving unsolicited packs of seeds in the mail.

Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the seeds appear to come from China. "We don't have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam or an act of agricultural bioterrorism," he says. "What we do know is this: unsolicited seeds could be invasive and introduce unknown diseases to local plants, harm livestock or threaten our environment."

He says if you receive the seeds, contact the Department of Agriculture, but don't open the pack.

"We cannot risk any harm whatsoever to agricultural production in the United States," he says.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture communications director says they are working with the state chemist to determine what kind of seeds are in the packages.

A tweet from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Monday reads: "If you receive seeds in the mail that you did not order, do not plant them. We are working with @USDA_APHIS to determine what should be done with these seeds. Double bag and hang onto them until we know more. And report to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling."

Copyright 2020 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.

Tags: 
mystery seeds
Department of Agriculture
China
agricultural production
food supply

Related Content

Many Ohio Farmers Have Been Hit Hard By Pandemic

By May 5, 2020

Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential business under the various shutdown orders, it's a tough time for those who run the state's 76,000 farms.

As Food Supply Chain Breaks Down, Farm-To-Door CSAs Take Off

By May 10, 2020

Images of some American farmers dumping milk, plowing under crops and tossing perishables amid sagging demand and falling prices during the deadly coronavirus pandemic has made for dramatic TV.

But it's not the whole story.

COVID-19 Threatens Food Supply Chain As Farms Worry About Workers Falling Ill

By Mar 18, 2020

As Americans scattered to the privacy of their homes this week to avoid spreading the coronavirus, the opposite scene was playing out in the Mexican city of Monterrey.

A thousand or more young men arrived in the city, as they do most weeks of the year, filling up the cheap hotels, standing in long lines at the U.S. Consulate to pick up special H-2A visas for temporary agricultural workers, then gathering in a big park to board buses bound for farms in the United States.