Pay No State Sales Tax This Weekend For Back-To-School Items

By 17 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik
Originally published on August 7, 2020 3:57 pm

Going back to school will be different this year but there’s one thing that won’t change. Ohioans will still be able to take advantage of a tax-free weekend for shopping for those back to school items. And it is happening now. 

The annual tax-free holiday began Friday morning and will run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Ohioans can avoid state sales tax on clothing priced at $75 or less, as well as school supplies and items considered ‘instructional material” that are $20 or less. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in brick-and-mortar stores as well as online retailers. The holiday was made permanent by the state last year. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
tax free weekend

