With Patrons Stuck at Home, Area Museums Band Together to Post Online Content

By 55 minutes ago
  • Canton Museum of Art virtual gallery
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Canton Museum of Art's vitrual gallery tours are just one online resource.
    Canton Museum of Art
  • Institutions are assigned specific days to post new content to social media.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Institutions are assigned specific days to post new content to social media.
    Canton Museum of Art

Museums across the region are still closed under Ohio’s stay-at-home order. But six museums in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties have joined together to create new online content for patrons.

"We're cross promoting. We’re sharing each other's hashtags and trying to remain in people’s consciousness as this pandemic consumes so much of our daily lives and prevents us from accessing the museums that we love," Massillon Museum Executive Director Alexandra Nicholis Coon said. 

Canton Museum of Art, National First Ladies' Library, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dennison Railroad Depot Museum and the McKinley Museum and Presidential Library are all participating.

Museums across Ohio remain closed until at least April 6, though many have closed indefinitely.

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Museums
Stark County
Tuscarawas County
Canton Museum of Art
National First Ladies' Library
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Dennison Railroad Depot Museum
McKinley Museum and Presidential Library
Massillon Museum
Alexandra Nichols Coon

Related Content

Area Museums Close Down to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

By Mar 15, 2020
a photo of an outdoor sculpture at Cleveland Museum of Art
MARK AREHART / WKSU

As Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials urge Ohioans to practice "social distancing" to lessen the spread of COVID-19, area museums are closing their doors to the public.

Social Distancing and Self Isolation Is Crippling Northeast Ohio's Arts and Culture Scene

By Mar 17, 2020
Mark Arehart / WKSU

From Cleveland to Oberlin to Canton, the coronavirus is forcing arts and cultural institutions to close their doors. We have more on the far reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how those in the arts are adapting.