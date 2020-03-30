With Patrons Stuck at Home, Area Museums Band Together to Post Online Content

Museums across the region are still closed under Ohio’s stay-at-home order. But six museums in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties have joined together to create new online content for patrons.

"We're cross promoting. We’re sharing each other's hashtags and trying to remain in people’s consciousness as this pandemic consumes so much of our daily lives and prevents us from accessing the museums that we love," Massillon Museum Executive Director Alexandra Nicholis Coon said.

Canton Museum of Art, National First Ladies' Library, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dennison Railroad Depot Museum and the McKinley Museum and Presidential Library are all participating.

Museums across Ohio remain closed until at least April 6, though many have closed indefinitely.