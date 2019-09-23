Parma Workers Remain on Picket Line as Nationwide UAW Strike Holds

  • A member of United Auto Workers Local 1005 stands on the picket line outside of the General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU
  • Tony Browning (left) poses for a portrait with his wife, Sherry Browning, as they hold the picket line in front of the South Gate of the GM Metal Fabrication Division, Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019. Tony is a third generation United Auto Workers un
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU
  • David Johnson, United Auto Workers Union member for 46 years, poses for a portrait with a UAW ON STRIKE picket sign outside of the General Motors Metal Fabrication Facility, where he has worked for the last six years. Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU
  • A UAW ON STRIKE sign sits on the sidewalk in front of the General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

A striking member of United Auto Workers Local 1005 walks in front of the General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
Credit CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

More than 900 General Motors workers in Parma are among the 50,000 UAW members currently on strike across the country. 

Nearly every driver who passes the 24-hour picket line on Chevrolet Boulevard blares their horn, a sign of solidarity between the community and the striking workers. 

Those workers include long time Parma employees and recent transfers from GM’s Lordstown plant which shut down in March. 

Striking workers are also being joined by activists throughout the Greater Cleveland Area and fellow UAW members from various local halls. 

“We’re here to back each other,” Tony Vacca, committeeman of UAW Local 1250, said. “It’s our solidarity.” Vacca works at the Ford engine plant near the GM Parma facilty and was joined by a small group of fellow 1250 members. 

Tony Vacca, committee man of United Auto Workers Local 1250, stands in solidarity with Local 1005 workers currently on strike outside of the GM Metal Fabrication Division Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
Credit CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

Al Tiller, chairman of UAW Local 1005 in Parma, says the strike represents more than just a fight between GM and employees. 

“It’s not just and attack on the UAW, it’s an attack on the UAW, our communities and the middle class as a whole. So what we’re doing is fighting for everybody. They want to destroy the middle class, we’re not gonna let ‘em. It’s now or never, we’re taking a stance and we’re telling them were not gonna take it anymore.” 

GM has promised to invest $700 million into Ohio operations, including Parma.

The 71-year-old plant, a metal fabrication facility, supports the majority of General Motors North American produced vehicles and can produce up to 100 million parts per year, according to GM. 

The sun begins to set in the early afternoon behind the General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
Credit CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

Tiller says it’s not enough to make up for recent cuts, or concessions workers made to keep GM alive when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2009. 

“The deals their offering, doesn’t even equate to the cuts they’ve made already. You know the, the concessions we’ve made we haven’t gotten back.” 

These include cost-cutting measures including the closing of GM’s Lordstown plant and the use of temporary workers who do not have the same employment protections or benefits as permanent employees.

Negotiations have resumed between the UAW and GM according to a statement released by GM last week. The company stated they hope to come to an agreement that will prove both beneficial to workers and to the business.

According to workers on the picket line, they plan to be there for as long as it takes for an agreement to be made and demands to be met.

“You gotta know where you come from, and where you’re going,” Benji, a 35-year member of the UAW said while holding a “UAW on Strike” sign. “And I’m going in the right direction being here.”

Colon B. James Jr. aka Benji, a United Auto Workers member for 35 years, stands outside of the south gate of the General Motors Metal Fabrication Division with approximately 40 fellow workers currently on strike. Parma, Ohio Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019.
Credit CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

