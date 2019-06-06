Parents, Lawmakers Want Health Insurance to Cover Children's Hearing Aids

Democratic lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies provide coverage for children’s hearing aids. Parents are discovering the tool that can help their children learn and develop is treated as a cosmetic device.

Lawmakers want to require health insurance providers to cover children's hearing aids

Nadia Greenhalgh-Stanley couldn’t believe it when she discovered her daughter Madeline’s hearing aids weren’t covered by their insurance company because they were considered cosmetic.

“To hear that something so medically necessary and so necessary for educational development and everything, was treated as Botox was shocking and appalling.”

A bill from Representatives Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) would require insurers to cover up to $2,500 for each hearing aid.

They say this will avoid other medical and educational expenses.