Pandemic Poses Challenges for Summit County Law Enforcement's Battle With Gun Violence

By 26 minutes ago
  • police on the courthouse steps
    Among the challenges facing law enforcement, the pandemic has changed protocols making it tougher to keep suspects in jail.
    JOSH TROCHE / USED BY PERMISSION

Northeast Ohio is not exempt from the rising tide of gun violence sweeping across the nation.

But the pandemic has brought challenges hindering the work of Summit County law enforcement agencies.

Akron Police report the department’s rate for solving murders this year is 69 percent higher than the national average.

Akron officers also have taken nearly 500 illegal weapons off the streets - 20 percent more than last year.

But  new protocols to control the spread of the virus are keeping fewer suspects in jail, said Lieutenant Michael Miller.

“We take a large number of weapons off the streets through interaction with people who are making terrible decisions to arm themselves," Miller said. "But it’s two steps forward and one step back when we can’t temporarily hold them accountable by sending them to jail.”

Miller says the community can play a vital role in helping battle gun violence by speaking up about illegal gun activity.

“It’s not solely Akron Police Department’s fight," Miller said. "It requires cooperation, much of that cooperation we do get from our partner law enforcement agencies, but it requires partnership from the community - a la the family.”

In a combined statement, local law enforcement indicated conversations are ongoing about ways federal CARES Act funding can help, such as  providing rapid COVID-19 testing and improving sanitation to free up jail space.

It also could support officers and deputies whose families have been affected by the virus.

Tags: 
Akron Police Department
coronavirus
Gun violence
Summit County Sheriff
Police officers
rising crime
City of Akron

Related Content

Police Seek Answers in Killing of Recent North High Graduate

By Jun 16, 2020
a photo of Na'kia Crawford.
TWITTER-NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Akron police are searching for leads in the murder of Na'kia Crawford, 18, a recent North High graduate who was shot to death in her car Sunday afternoon.

A reward is being offered and police urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.

City of Akron to Purchase New Safety Equipment and Repave More Roads

By Taylor Haggerty Jan 29, 2020
photo of equipment at an Akron fire station
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron will spend close to $16 million dollars on safety services and road repair this year. The city Wednesday released its plans for the Safety & Streets fund, financed by an income tax levy passed in 2017.

The police and fire departments will receive about $5 million dollars each to replace vehicles, including 28 police cruisers and two fire engines. The money will also partially fund a new fire station.

Akron Police Recruits Train Through the Pandemic, Prepare for Graduation

By May 14, 2020
handcuffing a suspect
AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Despite the global pandemic, the Akron Police Academy has continued training its first class of recruits since 2008. Akron’s academy became a casualty of the Great Recession.

Akron's Police Force Welcomes its First Refugee Officer

By May 7, 2018
Photo of Damber Subba
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Officer Damber Subba’s first shift Monday afternoon was patrolling familiar territory: Akron’s North Hill neighborhood. Here's more on the first-ever refugee sworn into Akron’s police force.

Like the other 11 rookie police officers sworn in Friday night, Damber Subba wore a deep blue uniform, his posture erect, steps precise, face serious. But before the evening was over, he was a half-dozen layers deep in brightly colored scarves and garlands of flowers.