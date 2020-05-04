Pandemic Might Have Ongoing Mental Health Effects, CWRU Researchers Say

By Lisa Ryan 1 hour ago

Credit CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Case Western Reserve University researchers are studying trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they say they’re concerned that the outbreak might have lasting mental health effects.

Eighty-six percent of the survey participants reported experiencing one or more trauma symptoms, and 94 percent reported experiencing some form of grief.

Case professor Megan Holmes said although these symptoms don’t necessarily mean people will have lasting trauma-related disorders, social connection is crucial, even at a time when we need to remain physically apart.

“We do want people to stay socially connected. We are just hoping they’re staying physically distant so that we can lower the curve of this infection," she said. "We do want them to be connecting to friends and family through technology or even writing letters.”

Major concerns flagged in the survey so far include: a lack of medical supplies for health care workers, limited access to testing and medical support for patients, and the pandemic’s impact on the economy and on vulnerable populations.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Mental health
Trauma
Case Western Reserve University
COVID-19

Related Content

Trauma On The Pandemic's Front Line Leaves Health Workers Reeling

By Apr 23, 2020

The scene at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx is unlike anything psychiatrist Bruce Schwartz has seen. Everyone, even interns and nurses in training, have been tapped to tend to the flood of COVID-19 patients, who are crashing and dying at rates comparable to the front line of a battlefield.

Victim Assistance Program Poised to Assist Community During Pandemic

By Mar 17, 2020
woman answering hotline
SHANE WYNN

As the coronavirus pandemic plays out, people are being instructed to avoid in-person contact as much as they can. But for many residents, too much time alone with uncertainty can heighten their fear and anxiety.

Summit County Victim Assistance Program President Leanne Graham says the organization is well positioned to help people experiencing stress from the pandemic by working through its strong virtual network.

Closed Schools Are Creating More Trauma For Students

By Apr 20, 2020

The high school senior sitting across from Franciene Sabens was in tears over the abrupt amputation of her social life and turmoil at home. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no prom, no traditional send-off or ceremony for the graduates of Carbondale Community High School in Carbondale, Ill. And Sabens, one of the school's counselors, could not give the girl the one thing Sabens' gut told her the teen needed most.

"I want to hug them all, but I really wanted to hug that one," Sabens remembers.

CWRU Researchers Create Real-Time Tool To Map COVID-19 Risk

By Anna Huntsman Apr 2, 2020

Updated: 4:19 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Two local researchers have developed a web tool that aims to show real-time COVID-19 risk at different locations.

Case Western Reserve University faculty members Fanny Ye and Ken Loparo have created an online mapping tool called Alpha-Satellite that attempts to show the risk of community spread of the coronavirus in any given area.