Otterbein University Set to Host Democratic Debate

The Democratic National Committee will host its next presidential debate near Columbus.

Politics of suburban communities

Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's presentation of the fourth Democratic Presidential Primary Debate on October 15, and the next night if needed. Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said the suburban Columbus city is a great location for this event. “The biggest shift in Ohio politics is that suburbs like Westerville that used to be Republican have become Democrat or toss up,” Pepper said.

Pepper said suburban women have trended away from President Trump in recent years, suggesting to him that Democrats see it as winnable next November. Interestingly, Republican former Governor John Kasich works at both CNN and Otterbein.