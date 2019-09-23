Opposing Sides on HB6 Nuclear Bailout Law Referendum Show No Signs of Backing Down

By 5 minutes ago
  • Perry nuclear power plant seen from the south
    There is a very contentious battle underway over a possible ballot question to overturn Ohio's nuclear and coal plant bailout law.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The drive to halt the new law that bails out Ohio’s two nuclear power plants and put it before voters next year is running up against a high profile blitz to shut it down.

Each side is expected to be spending at least $3 million – to gather signatures, or on ads and fliers. Spokespeople for both sides discussed their thoughts on  the campaign.

Gene Pierce speaks for Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts and is trying to overturn the law. He takes issue with the flier that supporters of the bailout have sent out – trying to connect his side to Chinese banks with loans to natural gas plants.

“This on the brochure, it says, if you see a circulator call this hotline. I mean that's a straight out of the KGB.”

Carlo LoParo is with the pro-bailout group Ohioans For Energy Security. He said highlighting the China connection is important.

“Whether it's trade, whether it's bringing fentanyl to the United States, and now whether it's pouring their money into these energy projects specifically in Ohio.”

Neither side is required to disclose who’s funding them, though Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts will have to do so 30 days after it files its petitions, which are due October 21.

Tags: 
HB6
Ohioans Against Corpor
Ohioans for Energy Security
Gene Pierce
Carlo LoParo

Related Content

Should Voters Decide Nuclear Bailout Bill? New Group Joins the Fight

By Aug 27, 2019
photo of someone signing a petition
STEVE ESTVANIK / SHUTTERSTOCK

The battle lines have been drawn for the fight over Ohio's new energy law.

A ballot group is looking to collect signatures statewide to ask voters to overturn the law that bails out nuclear power plants. But a new group has formed to argue in favor of the ratepayer subsidies.

Ads Flood Airwaves As Debate Continues Over Nuclear Bailout Bill

By May 20, 2019
Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Ottawa, Co., OH
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Ohioans are being bombarded with an ad campaign focused on an energy bill—House Bill 6—that’s being debated in the state legislature.

Who's behind the campaign and just what will HB6 do? Learn more in this conversation with Dayton Daily News reporter Laura Bischoff.