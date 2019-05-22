Opponents of Ohio Gun Bill Speak Out

By 1 minute ago
  • Photo of Rep. Adam Miller at a podium
    Rep. Adam Miller and Democrats talk to reporters about gun bills at the Ohio Statehouse.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio State Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun-related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents. Many majority Republicans back a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license. But minority Democrats want what they call “common sense gun legislation” instead. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

House Democrats are proposing requiring safe storage of guns, allowing seizure of guns from people who could be dangerous, and expanding background checks. And Democratic Rep. Adam Miller says they oppose a Republican-backed bill that allows people to carry concealed weapons without a license. 

“The uncertainty that this bill creates by defining weapons in the broadest, most irresponsible manner is terrible,” Miller said.

That bill also faces opposition from prosecutors and police. Republican House Speaker Larry Householder also has legal questions.

“I’ve asked that the bill, probably as it leaves one committee, it goes to another, probably criminal justice, to have some additional hearings,” he said.

While more gun restrictions would be a heavy lift, Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled that he’d support some sort of a so-called red flag law.

Tags: 
gun control

Related Content

Gov. DeWine Considering 'Red Flag' Gun Law After Shootings in Places of Worship

By Apr 29, 2019
picture of DeWine at flag memorial
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a synagogue in California over the weekend. He's looking into a specific type of gun legislation that’s failed to move in the Republican dominated legislature before. 

Legislator Proposes Bill to Protect Kids from Guns

By Jo Ingles May 10, 2019
a photo of demonstrators
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children.

Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) is sponsoring a bill that is on the books in 23 other states.

“The purpose of this bill is to keep kids safe and make sure that if there are firearms in a home, on a property that they are locked up and stored appropriately so kids don’t have ready access to them,” Kelly said. 