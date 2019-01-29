Opponents Argue Against Renewable Energy Project

By 1 hour ago
  • A photo of solar panels
    The solar and wind farm proposed in Highland County would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio.
    SERGEY EDENTOD / SHUTTERSTOCK

State regulators are still looking over what would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio. But opponents of the project say it would result in a handout to American Electric Power and customers would foot the bill.

Those arguing against AEP’s solar and wind farm proposal in Highland County say the utility would rely on ratepayers to offset the costs of generating the renewable energy in the first few years.

The Ohio Consumer’s Counsel says the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio should deny the project because it would become a subsidy for energy generation that the state doesn’t need.

Other groups opposing the project include coal companies, retail electric suppliers, and Industrial Energy Users-Ohio.

AEP says the project will boost Appalachia, diversify the energy portfolio, and benefit customers with better costs further down the line.

Tags: 
American Electric Power
AEP
solar and wind farm
renewable energy

