OHSAA Has A Spring Sports Plan Ready, If Schools Reopen

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) unveiled a plan Wednesday to resume spring sports – if Gov. Mike DeWine decides to reopen schools in early May.

The governor’s current school closure order expires on May 1, with classes resuming May 4. In the update sent to Ohio high schools, OHSAA said the May 4 start is optimistic, but its plan would allow spring sports seasons to begin as early as May 9.

Post-season tournaments would start a few weeks later and most state tournaments would end in late June, a far shorter-than-usual regular season.

But a short season is better than no season at all, said Brian Fantone, athletic director for the Twinsburg City School District.

“I’m really happy that the OHSAA has taken the stance of doing every possible thing that they can to try to preserve at least a part of that for these kids and not just saying a month ago, ‘Hey, we’re done with spring sports. That’s not going to happen’,” Fantone said.

Steele High School in Amherst hosts one of the biggest high school track and field meets in Ohio: The Comet Relays. Steele Athletic Director Casey Wolf said the one-day event hosts 1,200-1,500 student-athletes every year.

The update from OHSAA not only provides some clarity to athletic departments as they plan for any potential competitions, Wolf said, but it also offers a “glimmer of hope” that student-athletes might actually get to compete at some point this year.

If Amherst Steele High School is able to host the 2020 Comet Relays, it would mark 65 years of the track and field meet. [Amherst Steele Track & Field]

“You want their high school experience to be everything they wanted it to be,” Wolf said. “That’s the hard part that myself and our coaches are dealing with right now is, you know, we want them to walk away knowing that they had a tremendous experience.”

OHSAA will cancel spring sports if schools remain closed for the rest of the school year, which Fantone says would leave him “heartbroken for the senior athletes.”

“These kids have worked so hard their whole lives to get to this moment,” he said. “My first initial thought would just be those kids and the fact that they don’t get to experience that again.”

Spring sports for Ohio high schools include softball, baseball, tennis, track and field and lacrosse. Each sport has a slightly different schedule under the adjusted OHSAA plan.

BASEBALL Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 11 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 12-15 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 17 Sectional Tournaments* May 23-30 District Tournaments June 1-6 Regional Tournaments June 11 & 12 State Tournament June 19-21 Season Concludes June 27

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

SOFTBALL Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 18 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 19-22 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 24 Sectional Tournaments* May 30-June 6 District Tournaments June 8-13 Regional Tournaments June 15-20 State Tournament June 25-27 Season Concludes July 4

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

LACROSSE Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 18 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 19-22 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 25 Regional Qualifying May 26-30 Regional Quarterfinals June 1-4 Regionals June 4-7 State Semi-Finals June 8-10 State Finals June 13 Season Concludes June 13

TENNIS Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 18 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 19-22 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 24 Sectional Tournament* May 30-June 6 District Tournament June 8-13 State Tournament June 18-20 Season Concludes June 27

* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.

TRACK & FIELD Non-Interscholastic Date May 4 Acclimation Period May 4-8 Season Begins May 9 Tournament Entry/Withdrawal May 25 Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty May 26-29 Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting May 31 District Tournament June 9-13 Regional Tournament June 17-20 State Tournament June 26-27 Season Concludes June 27



