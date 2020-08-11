Ohio's Nursing Homes Are Running Out Of Personal Protective Equipment

By 1 hour ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau
Originally published on August 11, 2020 5:23 pm

Ohio’s nursing homes don’t have enough personal protective equipment to last another week. That’s the finding from a federal agency that deals with Medicare and Medicaid services. 

A spokesman for a union that represents health care workers in nursing homes says those facilities have been hit the hardest by this pandemic. Yet Anthony Caldwell of the SEIU 1199 says there isn’t enough equipment on hand to protect workers and patients in Ohio’s long-term skilled nursing facilities. 

“15% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of N-95 masks, 6% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of surgical masks and 9% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of gowns," Caldwell says.

Caldwell says it’s vital that the federal government step up immediately. The state’s stats show as many as 70 percent of Ohio’s COVID deaths have been in nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
nursing homes
personal protective equipment

Related Content

Summit County Public Health Recommends Schools Begin Year Online

By Aug 10, 2020
summit health chart
SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

With cases of COVID-19 still rising across the county, Summit County Public Health on Monday recommended that schools conduct classes online this fall rather than in person.

The health department also issued guidance to help schools respond to the pandemic.