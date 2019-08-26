Ohio's Highways are Improving Compared to the Rest of the Country

A new report finds that compared to the rest of the country, Ohio’s highways are getting better.

The study comes from the Reason Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank focused on market oriented solutions.

Baruch Feigenbaum is the lead author on the report. He says Ohio’s overall ranking has improved.

The state of Ohio's highways

“Ohio’s strength is doing well in just about every category and not doing poorly in any one category, and so the gradual improvement is the biggest reason for the gain from, I think it’s 26 to 18th," Feigenbaum said. "And so it looks like Ohio’s strength is being able to maintain its roadways at a relatively low cost and I think that’s the biggest factor.”

When it comes to neighboring states, only Kentucky scored higher ranking 5th nationally overall.