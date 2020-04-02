Ohio's Attorney General Explains His Definition Of An Essential Business

By 1 hour ago
  • Sign on door of Columbus area Hobby Lobby Tuesday
    Sign on door of Columbus area Hobby Lobby Tuesday
    Karen Kasler
Originally published on April 2, 2020 1:19 pm

Hobby Lobby stores in Ohio are closed now after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent the company a cease and desist letter. The company had claimed it was operating as an essential business. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, that company isn't the only one that is being questioned about why they are operating as an essential business.

Attorney General Dave Yost says he's sent letters to JoAnn's and Michaels, asking them to also justify why they are operating as an essential business. He says they might have valid reasons. But he says just because a company provides a good or service that could be deemed essential, it doesn't mean they actually are.

"Just because a bowling alley sells bottled water doesn't make them an essential enterprise. You've got to look at what the core business is and you've also got to weigh it against the risk exposure to the general population," Yost says.

Yost says companies in Ohio that are still operating as essential under the state's coronavirus order for businesses need to be able to justify why they are indeed meeting a valid need. Gov. Mike DeWine has been hinting for days now that he will lengthen and strengthen Ohio's "Stay at Home" order and  the coronavirus order to close all non-essential businesses.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Hobby Lobby
Attorney General Dave Yost
essential business
JoAnn
Michaels

Related Content

State Extends Stay-At-Home Order; State Parks Remain Open

By 4 hours ago
a screen shot of Amy Acton
THE OHIO CHANNEL

Ohio will be extending its stay-at-home order to May 1. The new order will go into effect Monday night when the old order expires. 

"We're not going to be able to go back normal," Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. 

The new projected peak for a surge in COVID-19 cases is between April 15 and May 15. Ohio has more than 2,900 cases as of Thursday, and 81 deaths have been confirmed — 16 more than Wednesday. 

Akron General President Says the Stay-at-Home Order Is Buying His Staff Time to Prepare

By Mar 30, 2020
dr brian harte
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

New models show a wave of coronavirus cases could be headed our way in Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Clinic’s latest estimates show the outbreak will peak in early May and could cause up to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

It’s a sobering picture, but our local hospitals are gearing up for the surge.

Amid Coronavirus, San Francisco, New York, Deem Marijuana Businesses 'Essential'

By Mar 18, 2020

When San Francisco announced its "shelter in place" order this week, it said only "essential businesses" could remain open to support the public's needs, such as grocery stores and gas stations. Missing from that list were marijuana dispensaries.

But a day after residents were told to stay home, the city revised its position and deemed cannabis "an essential medicine," allowing stores to open.