Ohio's Annual Sales Tax Holiday Begins This Weekend

Ohio is making back-to-school shopping a little easier this weekend. The state’s Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday and runs until Sunday.

The holiday provides an exemption on sales tax for certain back-to-school items at all Ohio stores, both online and in-store.

Tim Lynch is the Legislative Director for the Ohio Department of Taxation. He says it’s an effort to bring more business to Ohio retailers and make school supply shopping easier for families.

Lynch on sales tax holiday

“It is a blanket exemption for three things; clothing that’s priced at $75 or less, an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.”

Lynch says those price caps are per item, not for the total sale.

The Ohio General Assembly made the holiday permanent last year. It takes place on the first weekend of August.