Ohioans Will Pay More at the Pump Beginning in July

By 7 hours ago
  • a photo of gas pumps
    The gas tax increase will begin in July
    ROSCHETZKY PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK

Members of the Ohio House and Senate have passed a transportation budget bill, raising the gas tax by 10.5 cents beginning in July. The lawmakers said that will be enough to help Ohio close a funding gap to pay for state construction projects. 

The transportation budget bill would increase the gas tax to a total of 38.5 cents a gallon. The deal also includes a 19-cent hike to the diesel fuel tax.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder said these changes would generate about $524 million in additional funding for state infrastructure projects.

“The state made a case that between $500 to $550 million was what they needed in the first year and this reached that goal, and it provided a lot of critical money needed by the locals as well. So yeah, I was pleased with this.”

The bill also adds $70 million for public transportation and gets rid of Ohio’s two-license plate rule, allowing for one license plate starting in 2020.

Tags: 
gas tax
transportation budget bill
fuel
diesel

Related Content

DeWine and Senate Are Still Disagreeing On Gas Tax Increase

By & Mar 29, 2019
KONIK

Ohio lawmakers haven’t been able to come to an agreement over how much to raise the state’s gas tax. Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Gov. Mike DeWine have agreed on an 11-cent a gallon tax increase for cars and a 20-cent increase for trucks. But the Senate is not on board. 

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder says his members are making a tough choice and chides the Senate.