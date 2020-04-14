Ohioans Should Start to Receive Stimulus Funds This Week

By 26 minutes ago
  • photo of money
    The stimulus funds will be directly deposited into accounts of those who've recently filed taxes electronically.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

About half of Ohioans eligible for coronavirus stimulus payments from the federal government could get the funds as soon as Wednesday. 

Individuals making less than $75,000 per year are eligible for a payment of $1,200. Couples making less than $150,000 annually will get $2,400. Each child claimed as a dependent qualifies for an additional $500.

In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said many Ohioans will see the money pop up in their bank accounts.

"If you have filed your taxes in the last couple years, 2018 and 2019, and about more than half of Ohioans have, you will receive it as a direct deposit in your account."

For Ohioans who did not file recent tax returns, like those on Social Security, Portman said they may have to wait about a week. And some should expect a paper check in the mail.

The Internal Revenue Service has created a website for non-filers to register for stimulus payments.

The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress.

Tags: 
Stimulus
stimulus relief checks
COVID-19
Sen. Rob Portman
coronavirus

Related Content

DeWine Seeks To Loosen Some Medicaid Requirements

By Jennifer Merritt 1 hour ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced he is submitting a waiver application to the federal government asking for flexibility in Medicaid specifications in order to better combat the coronavirus. That includes such measures as allowing services to be provided at alternative locations and removing staffing level requirements.

Business Dispute Panel Issues First Rulings On "Essential" Businesses

By 1 hour ago

The panel set up to settle disputes over what are essential businesses that can operate during the state’s stay at home order has delivered its first set of rulings.