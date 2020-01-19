Ohioans for Gun Safety Brings Signature Drive to Women's March

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of petition sign
    At women's marches around Ohio on Saturday, a grassroots group was gathering signatures as part of a drive for background checks on gun sales.
    OHIOANS FOR GUN SAFETY

At Women’s Marches around the state over the weekend, a grassroots group collected signatures as part of a drive for mandatory background checks on gun sales.

The group Ohioans for Gun Safety had about a half-dozen volunteers at each of the marches in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Delaware, and Westerville on Saturday, collecting signatures they plan to submit by the end of this year. After that, spokesman Dennis Willard says they’ll be calling on the state legislature to pass laws requiring background checks. If not, they’ll file to get the issue before voters in November 2021.

“There’s a lot of issues that you can debate around gun safety. But we think this is the one that’s most plausible, passable, and possible.

“We’re going to give the legislature their shot at doing their job. We’re going to deliver the signatures, give them four months to pass this themselves. And if they don’t, we’re going to go directly to the voters, where we believe we’re going to be successful.”

Willard says they’re still counting the signatures collected over the weekend, but he feels that after Saturday, they’re likely close to having the required amount. They received significant support from heavily populated areas like Cuyahoga, Hamilton and Franklin Counties.

He adds that their petition drive – started last summer – has received bipartisan support from lawmakers. Ohioans For Gun Safety is planning to release a list of those supporters next month.

Tags: 
Cleveland Women's March
Women's march
Ohioans for Gun Safety
gun background checks

Related Content

Third Women's March in Cleveland Focuses on Voting, Diversity

By Jan 21, 2019
photo of womens march
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The snow didn’t stop hundreds of people from attending the third annual Cleveland Women’s March over the weekend.

Cleveland Women's March Draws a Smaller Crowd Than 2017, But Continues Resistance to President Trump

By Philip de Oliveira Jan 21, 2018
photo of Cleveland Women's March
OWEN M. MCCAFFERTY II

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Cleveland on Saturday for the Women's March marking one year since President Trump took office.

Last year’s marches were partly a protest against Trump's inauguration. Laura Smith of South Euclid says that sentiment was still present at this year’s march in Cleveland.

“I think if we had someone who supported women and their rights, we’d still be active," Smith said. "But I don’t know if we’d still be marching and making our voices heard as loudly as we have in the past year and a half.”

Ohioans Will Join the Women's March on Washington

By Jan 20, 2017
photo of Congresswoman Joyce Beatty at a rally in Columbus
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohioans went strongly for Donald Trump in November's election. But tomorrow, the day after his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Ohio women will be joining hundreds of thousands of women marching on D.C. 

More than 200,000 women are expected to take part in the march on the nation’s capital tomorrow morning. They include Kim Holstein of Cincinnati who also took part in a women’s march and solidarity event in downtown Columbus last weekend.

Background Check Ballot Initiative Volunteers Look to Collect Signatures By End of Year

By Nov 15, 2019
A photo of someone signing the petition.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The group pushing for expanded background checks through a citizens initiative is attempting to collect enough signatures by the end of the year. Organizers say they have volunteers in dozens of counties around the state to gather support for stronger rules.

Ohioans for Gun Safety’s Dennis Willard says they are gaining volunteers and says the plan has even received support from gun owners. He notes that other states with universal background checks have seen improvement.

Sponsor Matt Dolan Tells Democrats Gun Bill Does Something

By Nov 5, 2019
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details about the private gun sales background check system it creates as well as the version of the red flag gun seizure law it includes.

Democrats fired various scenarios at sponsor Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and asked why the bill doesn’t include mandatory background checks or a stronger red flag law. Dolan told them the bill will reduce gun violence, and therefore does something – as activists have called for.

ACLU Raises Privacy Concerns Over New Gun Background Checks Bill

By Oct 7, 2019
photo of a pink slip
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

The state’s leading civil liberties group is raising concerns about a bill that would mandate more reporting of information into a database used for gun background checks.