Ohioans Encouraged to Meet Needs of Others During Coronavirus Emergency

    Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton with state leaders.
With schools shutting after Monday due to coronavirus concerns, many children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches will not have those options. And many other programs who rely on older volunteers to help meet the needs of older Ohioans will be needing help too.

Gov. Mike DeWine said his administration is applying for waivers to make changes that would allow the state to serve the needs of low-income Ohioans in different ways. But in the meantime, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said this is a perfect time for individuals, families and small groups to pitch in by volunteering to deliver meals or supplies.

“Those philanthropies are very well poised to help out in a situation like this.  We’ve also heard talk about curbside pickup for people who can do that. This is that depression era, let’s be thoughtful and each community is a little different so you can see this play out.”

Acton said the key is to avoid large gatherings of people in one place. She advises spreading out, allowing six feet between you and the closest person to you. And she says do as much as possible outdoors. 

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton said the age range is from 34 to 66 years old. The median age of those affected is 48 years old.  