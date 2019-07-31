Ohio Will Conduct a Disaster Response Exercise This Weekend

Starting this weekend, Ohioans may notice a heavy presence of first responders, military personnel, military aircraft, and emergency vehicles in multiple areas throughout Ohio. However, people have no reason to worry.

Ohio and U.S. National Guards plan to test the state's disaster response procedures.

It’s all part of what Adjutant General John Harris said is the largest disaster response exercise in the state’s history.

“It’s our opportunity to exercise muscles as I like to say – command and controlling forces during events like these but also working with our interagency partners so we aren’t exchanging business cards when an actual event occurs.”

The exercise is a simulated cyberattack that causes utility failures and disruptions, and tests emergency response to hazmat accidents, radiological incidents and civil disturbances. The event involves the Ohio and U.S. National Guards as well as the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

The exercise will begin on Saturday August 3rdand continue through Wednesday August 7th.